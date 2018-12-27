Penguins' Justin Schultz: Progressing in recovery
Schultz (lower leg) is expected to get back on the ice soon. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Obviously, the big step is going to be when he steps on the ice and we're hoping that's coming in a fairly timely fashion."
While the coach didn't provide an update on Schultz's timeline, if he can start skating in the near future, it would seem he should be on track for his projected mid-February return to the lineup. The Penguins have relied heavily on Kris Letang for scoring from the blue line with Schultz unavailable and will no doubt be eager to get the University of Wisconsin product back as soon as possible.
