Penguins' Justin Schultz: Puts one on board in opener
Schultz put the puck past the goal line for the Penguins in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime home loss to the Blues.
While it wasn't the outcome Schultz or his teammates wanted, the power-play quarterback at least got the crowd off its feet with the game's first score, setting up from the point and weaving the puck past Jake Allen top shelf on a goalie screen from forward Jake Guentzel. There should be plenty more where that came from for Schultz, as he busted out for 51 points in 78 games last season and looks poised to build off that personal-best campaign.
