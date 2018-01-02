Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ready for Tuesday's matchup
Schultz (lower body) will play Tuesday against the Flyers.
Schultz will suit up for the first time since a Dec. 5 matchup against the Rangers, when he suffered this injury. The Penguins may ease him back into the lineup, but he's still expected to play on the power play as well as the second defensive rotation. With just two goals and eight assists through his first 23 games, fantasy owners may want to wait until he gets a game under his belt before deploying Schultz again.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time call•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Gives it his all in practice Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Might return by middle of next week•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Takes next step•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Making progress•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Still a few weeks away•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...