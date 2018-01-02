Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ready for Tuesday's matchup

Schultz (lower body) will play Tuesday against the Flyers.

Schultz will suit up for the first time since a Dec. 5 matchup against the Rangers, when he suffered this injury. The Penguins may ease him back into the lineup, but he's still expected to play on the power play as well as the second defensive rotation. With just two goals and eight assists through his first 23 games, fantasy owners may want to wait until he gets a game under his belt before deploying Schultz again.