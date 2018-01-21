Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ready to go Saturday
Schultz (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Saturday night's showdown in San Jose.
The feeling around Schultz's injury was that it was never serious, and, indeed, he will not miss any game action as a result of it. The veteran blueliner will maintain his place on the second defensive pairing alongside Olli Maatta and will likely be looking to record a point in a third consecutive contest Saturday.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Avoids injury after nasty hit•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Limited in return•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ready for Tuesday's matchup•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time call•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Gives it his all in practice Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...