Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ready to go Saturday

Schultz (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Saturday night's showdown in San Jose.

The feeling around Schultz's injury was that it was never serious, and, indeed, he will not miss any game action as a result of it. The veteran blueliner will maintain his place on the second defensive pairing alongside Olli Maatta and will likely be looking to record a point in a third consecutive contest Saturday.

