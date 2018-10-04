Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ready to roll

Schultz (upper body) is in the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Capitals.

Schultz was dealing with an upper-body injury towards the end of the preseason, but he was never expected to miss the regular-season opener. The University of Wisconsin product will skate on the third pairing Thursday, and should also hit the ice on the man advantage as a member of the Penguins' second unit.

