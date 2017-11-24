Penguins' Justin Schultz: Records assist in loss

Schultz registered an assist through 19:02 of ice time during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

After posting 12 goals and 51 points last season, it's been a disappointing start to 2017-18 for Schultz, as he has just two goals and six points through 18 games. However, it's definitely important to note that he did miss six games with a concussion. Still, while the talent and upside are in place, fantasy owners should probably wait for Schultz to show more signs of offense before relying on him in the majority of settings.

