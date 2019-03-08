Penguins' Justin Schultz: Records assist
Schultz registered a helper in Thursday's clash with Columbus.
Schultz is goalless in his last five outings, but has racked up four assists over the stretch. The blueliner is averaging 22:47 of ice time since returning from his leg injury, which includes 2:12 on the top power-play unit. Once Kris Letang (upper body) is cleared to play, Schultz could find himself bumped down to the second power-play group, though he should continue to log big minutes.
