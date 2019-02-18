Penguins' Justin Schultz: Records back-to-back assists

Schultz has an assist in each of his two games back from injury, including Sunday's matchup with the Rangers.

Schultz has already made an impact since rejoining the lineup with two helpers in two games. Despite playing in just six contests this year, the 28-year-old is on a point per game pace, which he will likely struggle to maintain -- though at this rate, the blueliner could still reach the 20-point mark on the year.