Penguins' Justin Schultz: Records back-to-back assists
Schultz has an assist in each of his two games back from injury, including Sunday's matchup with the Rangers.
Schultz has already made an impact since rejoining the lineup with two helpers in two games. Despite playing in just six contests this year, the 28-year-old is on a point per game pace, which he will likely struggle to maintain -- though at this rate, the blueliner could still reach the 20-point mark on the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...