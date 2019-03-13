Penguins' Justin Schultz: Registers two helpers

Schultz snagged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Caps.

Since returning from injury, Schultz garnered nine points in his previous 13 contests and has filled in well for the injured Kris Letang (upper body). Once Tanger is back, the 28-year-old Schultz could see slightly reduced minutes and could fall to the second power-play unit.

