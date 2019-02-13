Penguins' Justin Schultz: Remains sidelined

Schultz (lower leg) will not return to action versus Edmonton on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Schultz's remains without a specific timeline to slot back into the lineup, so for now, the blueliner should be considered day-to-day while he works his way back from injury. The 28-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to suiting up, but in the meantime, Chad Ruhwedel figures to play for the first time since Nov. 19.

