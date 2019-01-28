Penguins' Justin Schultz: Remains week to week

Schultz (lower leg) skated on his own Sunday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Schultz has been out since Oct. 16. The 28-year-old appears on track to return sometime in the middle of February, though the team has not yet communicated a target return date for Schultz. He remains on injured reserve.

More News
Our Latest Stories