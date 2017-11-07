Penguins' Justin Schultz: Removed from IR
Schultz (concussion) is no longer showing on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
As far as we know, the transaction wasn't announced by the Penguins, but savvy reporters, such as Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh, noticed that the mobile puck-moving defenseman was lifted from injured reserve after it was announced earlier in the day that Schultz would be a game-time decision for the evening's home contest against the Coyotes. It wouldn't make sense for the Pens to take him off that list before he's ready though, so prepare to follow suit and activate the B.C. native in all fantasy leagues at this time.
