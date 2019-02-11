Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ruled out Monday

Schultz (lower leg) will remain out of the lineup against the Flyers on Monday.

Schultz will miss his 52nd consecutive game due to his leg injury, but was once again on the ice with the team in a regular sweater. The club has yet to provide a timeline for when the defenseman might be ready to return to action, but he has to be close if he is cleared for contact. The last hurdle for the 28-year-old will be his activation off injured reserve, which will almost certainly force the Pens to place Chad Ruhwedel on waivers.