Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ruled out Tuesday
Schultz (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Schultz took part in Monday's practice session in a regular jersey, which led to some speculation he could be available Tuesday. Instead, the club will give the blueliner the All-Star break to fully recovery. Expect coach Mike Sullivan to label Schultz a game-time call if he is ready to play versus the Flyers on Jan. 31.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Could return Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Skates ahead of practice•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Labeled week-to-week•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Injured early versus Flames•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.