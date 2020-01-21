Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ruled out Tuesday

Schultz (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Schultz took part in Monday's practice session in a regular jersey, which led to some speculation he could be available Tuesday. Instead, the club will give the blueliner the All-Star break to fully recovery. Expect coach Mike Sullivan to label Schultz a game-time call if he is ready to play versus the Flyers on Jan. 31.