Penguins' Justin Schultz: Scores first goal of 2019-20

Schultz scored his first goal of the season with three shots on net, plus-2 rating and one hit in a 7-1 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old actually started the scoring in the Penguins blowout win. Schultz isn't on pace to approach his career best 12 goals or 51 points from three seasons ago, but his decent start has him on track to post his best numbers since that season if he stays healthy. Schultz has one goal and six points with a plus-3 rating in 13 games this season.