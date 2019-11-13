Penguins' Justin Schultz: Scores in road defeat

Schultz scored his second goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to New York on Tuesday.

Through 18 games, the 29-year-old has scored a pair of goals to go along with six assists, for a total of eight points. Schultz appears unlikely to ever duplicate his 51-point campaign from 2016-17, but because of his involvement in Pittsburgh's power-play plans, he remains a serviceable asset in fantasy, especially in deeper formats.