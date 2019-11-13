Penguins' Justin Schultz: Scores in road defeat
Schultz scored his second goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to New York on Tuesday.
Through 18 games, the 29-year-old has scored a pair of goals to go along with six assists, for a total of eight points. Schultz appears unlikely to ever duplicate his 51-point campaign from 2016-17, but because of his involvement in Pittsburgh's power-play plans, he remains a serviceable asset in fantasy, especially in deeper formats.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Scores first goal of 2019-20•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Still searching for first goal•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Garners helper in win•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Makes impact in Game 1•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Registers two helpers•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Records assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.