Penguins' Justin Schultz: Set for game-time decision Tuesday

Schultz (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday night's contest against the Coyotes, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Schultz could potentially return to the lineup Tuesday after missing the last six games as a result of his concussion. At the very least, it sounds like the 27-year-old has been medically cleared to play since Mackey also noted that Matt Hunwick (concussion) has not, so now it's just a matter of if Schultz, the coaches, and the medical staff feel that the timing is right for him to return. Either way, check back for updates prior to Tuesday evening's puck drop.