Penguins' Justin Schultz: Set to play Friday

Schultz (lower body) is slated to suit up versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Schultz returns to action following a 16-game stint on the sidelines due to his lower-body injury. The blueliner is set to partner up with Chad Ruhwedel on the third pairing but should get a look with the No. 2 power-play unit as well. Injuries have limited the 29-year-old to just 27 games this year, in which he's tallied eight points and 62 shots while averaging 20:17 of ice time.