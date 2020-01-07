Penguins' Justin Schultz: Skates ahead of practice

Schultz (lower body) skated with Pens' skill coaches Ty Hennes and Matt Cullen on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan didn't provide an update on Schultz's timeline, but the fact that the blueliner was back on the ice and traveling with the team is a step in the right direction. In six games between extended injury absences, the University of Wisconsin product failed to register a point despite logging 18:00 of ice time per game, including 2:03 with the man advantage. Once cleared to play, Schultz figures to bump Juuso Riikola or Chad Ruhwedel back up to the press box.