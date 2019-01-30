Penguins' Justin Schultz: Skates in non-contact jersey
Schultz (lower leg) joined the team on the ice Wednesday sporting a non-contact sweater. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "We'll have some practice here over the next week and hope to get him (contact)," Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Based on the team's upcoming schedule, Schultz should have opportunities to practice Thursday, Sunday and Monday, which could open the door for him to return to the lineup as early as Feb. 5 versus Carolina. In order to suit up, the defenseman will need to be activated off injured reserve and would likely bump Juuso Riikola from the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...