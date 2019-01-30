Penguins' Justin Schultz: Skates in non-contact jersey

Schultz (lower leg) joined the team on the ice Wednesday sporting a non-contact sweater. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "We'll have some practice here over the next week and hope to get him (contact)," Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Based on the team's upcoming schedule, Schultz should have opportunities to practice Thursday, Sunday and Monday, which could open the door for him to return to the lineup as early as Feb. 5 versus Carolina. In order to suit up, the defenseman will need to be activated off injured reserve and would likely bump Juuso Riikola from the lineup.