Penguins' Justin Schultz: Status quo
Schultz was still undergoing evaluations by the Pittsburgh medical staff Wednesday morning.
Schultz was absent from practice after suffering his lower-body injury in the second period of Wednesday's clash with the Rangers. Depending on the severity of the defenseman's malady, he could find himself on injured reserve for the second time this season, having missed six games due to a concussion. In the meantime, Chad Ruhwedel will be reinserted into the lineup with a call-up -- potentially Frank Corrado -- likely coming from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton soon.
