Penguins' Justin Schultz: Stays in locker room after intermission

Schultz (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Oilers and didn't return after the first intermission, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Schultz took an elbow to the head from Drake Caggiula in the first period, so his absence may be a symptom of that. The 27-year-old blueliner has one goal, two assists and 16 blocked shots through nine games while logging significant time on the power play. If he doesn't return Tuesday, his next chance to play will be Thursday against the Jets, but if the injury requires him to sit out for a longer period, expect Zach Trotman to fill the vacancy on the Pens' blue line.