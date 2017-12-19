Penguins' Justin Schultz: Still a few weeks away

General manager Jim Rutherford expects Schultz (lower body) to return to the lineup in "around two weeks," Josh Yohe of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Schultz was initially given a two-week timetable when he was placed on injured reserve Dec. 7, but it appears as though his recovery isn't progressing as expected. The 27-year-old blueliner will now set his sights on making his return to the lineup Jan. 2 against the Flyers. Jamie Oleksiak, who the Penguins acquired via trade Tuesday, will round out Pittsburgh's depth at defense until Schultz is given the green light.