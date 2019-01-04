Penguins' Justin Schultz: Still not back on ice

Schultz (lower leg) has yet to resume skating, as coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "It has not happened to this point, but we do anticipate it happening soon."

The Penguins have been expecting Schultz to get back on the ice soon for over a week now, which certainly raises some doubts on whether he is still on track for a mid-February return. Once the defenseman is cleared to play, the team will need to make a decision on whether to permanently move Chad Ruhwedel -- who is on assignment in the minors -- to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which would require him to go on waivers.