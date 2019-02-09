Penguins' Justin Schultz: Still out Saturday
Schultz (lower leg) will not suit up against the Lightning on Saturday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Despite being a full participant in practice Friday, Schultz was considered doubtful to play in Saturday's game, and he remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. We'll have to see whether he travels to Philadelphia for Monday's game against the Flyers.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Full practice participant•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Traveling with team•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Cleared for contact•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Skates in non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Remains week-to-week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...