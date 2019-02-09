Penguins' Justin Schultz: Still out Saturday

Schultz (lower leg) will not suit up against the Lightning on Saturday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Despite being a full participant in practice Friday, Schultz was considered doubtful to play in Saturday's game, and he remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. We'll have to see whether he travels to Philadelphia for Monday's game against the Flyers.

