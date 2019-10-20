Play

Penguins' Justin Schultz: Still searching for first goal

Schultz did not record a point in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Vegas. He played 23:03 and finished with a minus-2 rating.

The Penguins' defenseman has five helpers on the year but continues to come up empty in his quest for a goal. Schultz will try to open his goal account Tuesday when Pittsburgh travels to Sunrise, Florida to face the Panthers.

