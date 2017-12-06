Penguins' Justin Schultz: Suffers lower-body injury
Schultz left Tuesday's game against the Rangers with a lower-body injury, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Head coach Mike Sullivan said Schultz will be re-evaluated Wednesday to see if he's able to play Thursday against the Islanders. The 27-year-old blueliner has 10 points through 22 games, and if his injury will keep him out Thursday, the Penguins may call up relief from the AHL.
