Penguins' Justin Schultz: Takes big step in recovery

Schultz (lower leg) was back on the ice Saturday for the first time since sustaining a fracture, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

"It's a big step that he's back on the ice" Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "I know he's excited. Its been a long time for him. These guys are built to be hockey players. They want to be on the ice." Schultz is just now returning to the ice after picking up the leg injury in the fourth game of the season. Pittsburgh boasts the league's fifth-best power play (27.2 percent), and Schultz will probably only help in that department once he returns -- possibly in mid-February.