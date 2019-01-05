Penguins' Justin Schultz: Takes big step in recovery
Schultz (lower leg) was back on the ice Saturday for the first time since sustaining a fracture, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
"It's a big step that he's back on the ice" Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "I know he's excited. Its been a long time for him. These guys are built to be hockey players. They want to be on the ice." Schultz is just now returning to the ice after picking up the leg injury in the fourth game of the season. Pittsburgh boasts the league's fifth-best power play (27.2 percent), and Schultz will probably only help in that department once he returns -- possibly in mid-February.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...