Penguins' Justin Schultz: Takes next step

Schultz (lower body) skated prior to Wednesday's practice, Josh Getzoff of Pens TV reports.

Schultz continues to check one box after another as he returns to the ice. Next up for the defenseman will be joining his teammates for practice. The 27-year-old appears to be on track for his potential Jan. 2 return date against the Flyers, so don't be surprised if he joins the team on its upcoming three-game road trip.