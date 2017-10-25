Penguins' Justin Schultz: Unlikely to play Thursday

Schultz (concussion) is doubtful for Thursday's clash with Winnipeg, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Schultz took what some might call an illegal elbow to the face from Edmonton's Drake Caggiula -- although no penalty was called on the play -- forcing him out of Tuesday's matchup. The former Wisconsin Badger was placed on injured reserve per the NHL media site, which effectively rules him out until Pittsburgh square off with the Oilers again on Nov. 1. With Matt Hunwick (concussion) still not available, Zach Trotman figures to slot into the third pairing.