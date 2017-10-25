Penguins' Justin Schultz: Unlikely to play Thursday
Schultz (concussion) is doubtful for Thursday's clash with Winnipeg, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Schultz took what some might call an illegal elbow to the face from Edmonton's Drake Caggiula -- although no penalty was called on the play -- forcing him out of Tuesday's matchup. The former Wisconsin Badger was placed on injured reserve per the NHL media site, which effectively rules him out until Pittsburgh square off with the Oilers again on Nov. 1. With Matt Hunwick (concussion) still not available, Zach Trotman figures to slot into the third pairing.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Experiences concussion symptoms•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Stays in locker room after intermission•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Puts one on board in opener•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Re-signs for another three years•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Given qualifying offer•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Suffered broken rib during Ottawa series•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...