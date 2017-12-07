Penguins' Justin Schultz: Will be out for 'couple of weeks'

Schultz (lower body) will miss "a couple weeks" with his injury, according to coach Mike Sullivan, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

While the bench boss reportedly was reluctant to put a firm timetable on the puck-moving defenseman's return, he did mention that it's not a season-ending malady. As a result, fantasy owners should hang onto Schultz if possible. He's added 10 points (two goals, eight assists) -- including four power-play helpers -- through 23 games this season.

