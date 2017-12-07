Penguins' Justin Schultz: Will be out for 'couple of weeks'
Schultz (lower body) will miss "a couple weeks" with his injury, according to coach Mike Sullivan, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
While the bench boss reportedly was reluctant to put a firm timetable on the puck-moving defenseman's return, he did mention that it's not a season-ending malady. As a result, fantasy owners should hang onto Schultz if possible. He's added 10 points (two goals, eight assists) -- including four power-play helpers -- through 23 games this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Status quo•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Dishes another two assists•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Garners pair of apples in victory•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Records assist in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...