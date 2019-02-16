Penguins' Justin Schultz: Will play Saturday
Schultz (lower leg) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Flames.
Schultz's activation from injured reserve Friday hinted at his return, and he will indeed dress for the first time since Oct. 13. The blueliner owns four assists through four games played this season and had a highly productive 39-point campaign in 2016-17, making him a logical candidate for addition in most season-long formats. He could also be a value play for daily purposes if his price is deflated out of the gate.
