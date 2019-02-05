Penguins' Justin Schultz: Won't play Tuesday

Schultz (lower leg) will not be in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

It appears Schultz didn't suffer any setbacks after taking contact for the first time at Monday's practice session. The blueliner is trending in the right direction and another full practice Wednesday could open the door for him to return to action versus Florida on Thursday. Once given the green light, Schultz figures to bump Juuso Riikola from the lineup.