Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Agrees to contract with Pittsburgh

Riikola agreed to contract terms with the Penguins on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The 24-year-old Finn has played in his native country in the Finnish Elite League for the last six seasons. He's scored 14 goals and 49 points in 108 games over the last two years. Riikola will join a Pittsburgh organization that is pretty thin in defensive prospects, so the team may look to expedite his path to the NHL.