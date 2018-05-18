Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Agrees to contract with Pittsburgh
Riikola agreed to contract terms with the Penguins on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
The 24-year-old Finn has played in his native country in the Finnish Elite League for the last six seasons. He's scored 14 goals and 49 points in 108 games over the last two years. Riikola will join a Pittsburgh organization that is pretty thin in defensive prospects, so the team may look to expedite his path to the NHL.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...