Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Back in lineup
Riikola has been re-inserted into the lineup for the past two games due to the injury to Jamie Oleksiak (concussion).
Since earning a spot on the 23-man roster coming out of training camp, Riikola has served as a healthy scratch in 19 of 36 games. The addition of Marcus Pettersson will make breaking into the lineup all the more difficult for Riikola down the stretch, but he may still avoid time in the minors once Justin Schultz (lower leg) is cleared to return to action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...