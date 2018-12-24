Riikola has been re-inserted into the lineup for the past two games due to the injury to Jamie Oleksiak (concussion).

Since earning a spot on the 23-man roster coming out of training camp, Riikola has served as a healthy scratch in 19 of 36 games. The addition of Marcus Pettersson will make breaking into the lineup all the more difficult for Riikola down the stretch, but he may still avoid time in the minors once Justin Schultz (lower leg) is cleared to return to action.