Riikola served as a healthy scratch against the Capitals on Sunday.

With Justin Schultz healthy, Riikola finds himself relegated to an observer role while Chad Ruhwedel keeps a spot in the lineup. The eventual return of Brian Dumoulin (ankle) will only serve to push the 25-year-old Riikola further down the team's depth chart. Without a clear path to ice time, the Finn should be considered a low-end fantasy option.