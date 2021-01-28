Riikola (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 19, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

At a minimum, Riikola will be out of action for the Penguins' next seven contests with his earliest possible return coming Feb 11 against the Islanders. Whether the Finn immediately jumps back into the lineup will likely depend on the availability of Mike Matheson (upper body), Brian Dumoulin (lower body) and Marcus Pettersson (upper body). When dealing with a full complement of defensemen, Riikola figures to serve as a healthy scratch, which could be further complicated by the emergence of Pierre-Olivier Joseph.