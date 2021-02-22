Riikola (upper body) was a full participant for Monday's practice session, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Riikola's return will certainly give the Penguins some added depth on the blue line but with the emergence of Pierre-Olivier Joseph and the recent play of Cody Ceci there isn't a clear path to the starting XI for Riikola. As such, the Finn is unlikely to provide much in the way of fantasy value once activated off injured reserve.