Riikola (upper body) was a full participant for Monday's practice session, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Riikola's return will certainly give the Penguins some added depth on the blue line but with the emergence of Pierre-Olivier Joseph and the recent play of Cody Ceci there isn't a clear path to the starting XI for Riikola. As such, the Finn is unlikely to provide much in the way of fantasy value once activated off injured reserve.
