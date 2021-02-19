Riikola (upper body) was on the ice for Friday's practice session sporting a non-contact sweater, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Riikola continues to make strides in his recovery but the fact that he hasn't been cleared for contact yet makes it unlikely he'll be available against the Islanders on Saturday. Even once cleared to play, the Finnish blueliner is unlikely to crack the lineup over Cody Ceci or Pierre-Olivier Joseph.