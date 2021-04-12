Riikola was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday.
Riikola hasn't played in a game since Jan. 19 versus Washington in which he logged 8:20 of ice time. Even if the Penguins suffer an injury on the blue line, Riikola probably wouldn't get into the lineup as Chad Ruhwedel figures to be ahead of him on the depth chart.
