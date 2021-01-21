Riikola (upper body) is expected to be out of the lineup long term according to coach Mike Sullivan, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Considering Riikola was filling in for the injured Mike Matheson (upper body), the Penguins find themselves drastically thin on the blue line after Marcus Pettersson (upper body) was labeled week-to-week. While the team didn't provide a specific timeline for Riikola's return, it likely will be a number of weeks and therefore should be considered a near-lock for injured reserve. In his stead, Chad Ruhwedel and Cody Ceci should both see increased opportunities, though youngster Pierre-Olivier Joseph could also be in the mix.