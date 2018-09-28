Riikola joined the second power-play unit at practice Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It could be as simple as having Riikola fill in for Justin Schultz (upper body), who won't be in the lineup against Columbus on Friday, but it is another indication that the youngster Riikola may force his way into the 23-man roster -- at the expense of Chad Ruhwedel.