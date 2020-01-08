Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Helps out on power play
Riikola had a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Riikola only has six points in 21 games this season, but two of them have come on the power play. The Finn has added 45 hits and 27 shots on goal. He's not expected to produce much offense in a third-pairing role.
