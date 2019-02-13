Riikola has played in 10 straight games and appears to be the preferred sixth option on the Pens' blue line.

Riikola continues to get minutes over Chad Ruhwedel, who hasn't appeared in a game since mid-November. The 24-year-old Riikola was likely facing relegation to the press box due to the impending return of Justin Schultz (lower leg), but an injury to Olli Maatta (shoulder) figures to keep him in the lineup.