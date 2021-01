Riikola (undisclosed) did not join the Penguins on the bench to start the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Capitals.

It's unclear how Riikola got injured, as he didn't appear to leave the ice under unusual circumstances in the second period. Riikola joins Marcus Pettersson as injuries to the Penguins' defense Tuesday. If neither of them are ready go for Friday's game against the Rangers, Cody Ceci will likely rejoin the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch.