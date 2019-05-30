Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Inks one-year deal
Riikola signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Riikola's deal is one-way in nature, which means that Pens would have to risk putting the youngster on waivers in order to send him down to the minors. With the team also signing Chad Ruhwedel to a new contract, it currently has eight blueliner's under contract for the 2019-20 campaign, which could be an indication that somebody will get moved via trade, with Jack Johnson perhaps the most likely candidate.
