Riikola (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has missed the past 20 games. Riikola served as a healthy scratch before this injury, so he's not guaranteed to enter the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Rangers. Nevertheless, Riikola has been skating in a regular jersey for more than two weeks, so he'll be ready when called upon. Over 36 games last year, Riikola provided seven points and 74 hits.