Riikola signed a two-year, $2.3 million contract extension with the Penguins on Saturday.

Riikola was a rotational player for Pittsburgh in 2019-20, picking up seven points while posting a plus-3 rating in 36 regular-season contests. The 26-year-old blueliner will almost certainly get more playing time in 2020-21, but he'll still be hard to count on from a fantasy standpoint.