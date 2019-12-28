Riikola tallied a goal and an assist with a plus-4 rating in a 5-2 victory over the Predators on Friday.

The 26-year-old has been back in the lineup for three straight games, and if owners trusted him immediately upon his return, they were greatly rewarded Friday. This was the first time in his career he posted multiple points and better than a plus-2 rating in a game. He hadn't accomplished either feat at the NHL level previously, so we'll see if this is the breakthrough he needed. Riikola has one goal and three points with a plus-4 rating in 15 games this season.