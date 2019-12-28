Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Records two-point night
Riikola tallied a goal and an assist with a plus-4 rating in a 5-2 victory over the Predators on Friday.
The 26-year-old has been back in the lineup for three straight games, and if owners trusted him immediately upon his return, they were greatly rewarded Friday. This was the first time in his career he posted multiple points and better than a plus-2 rating in a game. He hadn't accomplished either feat at the NHL level previously, so we'll see if this is the breakthrough he needed. Riikola has one goal and three points with a plus-4 rating in 15 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.