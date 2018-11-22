Riikola slotted into the lineup for Wednesday's clash with Dallas following a four-game stint as a healthy scratch.

In his reintroduction to the lineup, Riikola logged a mere 15:11 of ice time in which he failed to tally a point but did earn a plus-2 rating. The Finnish defender will have to compete with Chad Ruhwedel for a spot on the blue line for the entire season and without a consistent role offers low-end fantasy value.