Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Returns to lineup
Riikola slotted into the lineup for Wednesday's clash with Dallas following a four-game stint as a healthy scratch.
In his reintroduction to the lineup, Riikola logged a mere 15:11 of ice time in which he failed to tally a point but did earn a plus-2 rating. The Finnish defender will have to compete with Chad Ruhwedel for a spot on the blue line for the entire season and without a consistent role offers low-end fantasy value.
